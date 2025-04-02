BYC spreads propaganda against security forces: Quetta DIG

Protests are right, blocking roads is unlawful, police officials say

QUETTA (Dunya News) - DIG Aitzaz Goraya on Wednesday accused the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) of spreading propaganda against security forces.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Deputy Commissioner Saad Bin Asad and government spokesperson Shahid Rind, he stated that following a train attack, an operation was executed, resulting in the killing of militants. Five bodies were brought to Civil Hospital, where BYC members demanded custody, claiming to be the legal heirs.

During the dispute, the hospital morgue was allegedly vandalized.

DIG Goraya claimed protests reignited after two bodies were taken away, followed by the arrival of another. He questioned whether only police bullets could have caused the deaths and alleged that BYC members forcibly removed the bodies from the hospital after assaulting staff. He also accused BYC of damaging public property, emphasising that while protests are a right, blocking roads is unlawful. He stated that arrests were made legally and denied any forced disappearances, adding that protesters had also damaged fiber optics and police installations.

He dismissed reports of police firing-related deaths as false, stating that 35 minors had been returned to their families, while 61 individuals remain in custody, with 13 named in FIRs. He also claimed that police vehicles were set ablaze during the BYC protest and warned that attempts were being made to destabilise Balochistan.

Government's Stance

Deputy Commissioner Saad Bin Asad stressed that protests must follow legal protocols and should not disrupt the administration.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Shahid Rind reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to law and order, warning that violations of the law would not be tolerated. He added that the administration has the authority to designate protest venues, while peaceful demonstrations remain a constitutional right.