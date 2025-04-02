Man burnt alive in Chishtian shanty fire

Man burnt alive in Chishtian shanty fire

The fire erupted in the hut engulfed other five shanties

CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) – A man was burnt alive when a fire erupted in a shanty which in a jiffy engulfed other five surrounding huts, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

Having being informed, rescue teams rushed to the scene and put out the blaze with hectic efforts. The man was burnt in the fire was identified as Allah Baksh. The body was sent to hospital. Further investigation was under way.

In another incident in Thatta, a man hailing from Karachi drowned. He came to the city on Eid holidays and went to Water Board Canal for having a bath in the canal when he drowned.

