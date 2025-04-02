SP Aisha Butt selected for IAWP Excellence Award

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has congratulated her

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A woman SP from Gujranwala has brought pride for the Pakistani women after being selected for an international award, a spokesman for Punjab police said here on Wednesday.

International Association of Women Police (IAWP) has selected Aisha Butt for Excellence in Performance Award 2025.

According to a Punjab police spokesman, SP Aisha Butt will receive the award at 62nd annual training conference to be held in September this year in Glasgow, Scotland.

IAWP is proud of her selection for the award. SP Aisha Butt is doing her duty as City Traffic Police Officer in Gujranwala. According to Punjab police, the award is given every year to the police officers in recognition of their excellent performance in policing.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has congratulated Aisha Butt for her selection for the ward, adding Pakistani women are proud of her of her selection for the prestigious award.

