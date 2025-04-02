Three killed, four injured in coach, car collision in Gambat

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Published On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 06:36:08 PKT

GAMBAT (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed and four other were wounded in collision between a passenger coach and car in Gambat, a city in Sindh province on late Tuesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway where a speeding coach collided head-on with a car, killing three persons on the spot and injuring four others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, one of the deceased was identified as Niaz Muhammad who was resident of Waziristan.

