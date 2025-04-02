Negotiations between Govt delegation, Akhtar Mengal end without any breakthrough

Akhtar Mengal insisted that the protest would continue until the release of all missing persons.

Published On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 05:11:49 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The negotiations between government delegation and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leadership led by Akhtar Mengal ended without any breakthrough on Tuesday.

According to details, the government delegation comprising Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai held talks with BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal in Lakpass to convince him to end the sit-in. However, the negotiations ended without any breakthrough.

Sources said that Mengal insisted that the protest would continue until the release of all missing persons. On the other hand, the government delegation has returned to Quetta from Lakpass.

