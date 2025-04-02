PM inquires after health of President Zardari

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned President Asif Ali Zardari to enquire about his health following news of his illness.

The Prime Minister prayed to the Allah Almighty for early recovery of the President, adding that prayers of the entire nation were with the President Asif Ali Zardari.

President Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi due to health concerns. Hospital officials stated that President Zardari was hospitalised due to an infection and fever, and medical tests have been conducted.

Sources further revealed that his treatment is being supervised by his physician, Dr Asim Hussain.

