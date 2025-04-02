Three youngsters killed in road accident in Sheikhupura



Wed, 02 Apr 2025 05:00:32 PKT

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – At least three youngsters were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident in Sheikhupura on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sargodha Road in Sacha Soda area near Sheikhupura where a speeding car collided with two motorcycles, killing three persons on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources informed that the identity of the deceased and injured is not yet known.

