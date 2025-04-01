UK lauds Pakistan's efforts to eliminate illegal immigration

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper meets Talal Chaudhary in London

LONDON (Web Desk) - Britain has praised Pakistani government's efforts to eliminate illegal immigration.

It was expressed by British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan Hamish Falconer during their meeting with Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary in London.

Hamish Falconer said positive results are emerging from the meeting held with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi a few months ago.

Talal Chaudhry emphasized Pakistan's joint strategy with regard to border security, combating terrorism and human trafficking. He said steps are necessary to promote legal and regular immigration.

Talal Chaudhry also held meetings with the interior ministers of Germany, Spain, Austria and Poland to discuss border security.