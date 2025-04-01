Khawaja Asif vows to intensify efforts to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed government's unwavering resolve to bolster national security and intensify counter-terrorism efforts.

Talking to media, he ruled out any chance of talks with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army due to its involvement in terrorist activities and killing innocent people.

The minister said Pakistan's armed forces are capable to foil nefarious designs of enemies.

Khawaja Asif said that the federal government will extend its full support to the provincial government in Balochistan.Talal Chaudhry reiterates govt's resolve to defeat terrorism