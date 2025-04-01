PPP announces second phase of protests against canal project

Khuhro warns any attempt to deprive Sindh of water resources will be met with strong resistance

Updated On: Tue, 01 Apr 2025 20:37:32 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced the second phase of protests against the controversial six-canal projects.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro stated that torch-lit rallies would be held across the province tomorrow, with district-level party units mobalizing public support.

He emphasized that single day of protest would not resolve the water crisis and continues pressure was necessary.

Khuhro declared the project detrimental to Sindh’s future, expressing asserting that the people of Sindh have rejected it.

He reaffirmed the PP’s commitment to democratic protests, vowing that demonstration would continue till the government withdraws the plan.

He warned that any attempt to deprive Sindh of its water resources would be met with strong resistance.

