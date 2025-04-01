Four friends die as car falls into canal in Tando Allahyar

Pakistan Pakistan Four friends die as car falls into canal in Tando Allahyar

Their bodies were recovered and sent to Karachi

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 01 Apr 2025 18:51:55 PKT

TANDO ALLAHYAR (Dunya News) – Four friends died after their speeding car plunged into the Naseer Canal in Tando Allahyar, Sindh.

According to Mirpurkhas SSP Saleem Shah, the victim were traveling from Karachi when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Ahad Sheikh (23), Sameer (21), Ali Shan (26), and Adeel (20).

Their bodies were recovered and sent to Karachi.

Police spokesperson Ameen Gul Odh ststed that the friends were originally from Mirpurkhas and Sialkot but lived in Karachi.

Before the accident, they shared a video on social media. Locals attempted to rescue them, but they had drowned by the time divers reach them.