Governor Tessori announces APC to address traffic accidents in Karachi

He visited the house of Zainab, who lost her life in a water tanker accident

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced that an All Parties Conference (APC) will be convened to address the increasing traffic accidents in the city.

He visited the house of Zainab, who lost her life in a water tanker accident, in Shah Faisal Colony. He expressed condolences to her father and offered prayers. MQM coordination committee members and local residents were also present.

"I have come with a heavy heart to offer condolences to Zainab’s father along with party officials. MQM coordination committee members are also here," said Kamran Tessori.

He mentioned that he had visited Zainab's family before Eid and had announced to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity. He reiterated that an All Parties Conference will be held to discuss traffic accidents in the city.

Governor Sindh stated that he met IG Sindh and Additional IG Police yesterday to discuss traffic accidents.

"Zainab’s accident has shaken everyone. We have announced a plot for Zainab and her husband, and the documents will be handed over to them," he added.

He suggested that financial assistance of Rs20 million should be provided to victims of traffic accidents. He also thanked the media for raising awareness on the issue.

Tessori said that after the 18th amendment, he did not have decision-making power, but he would not rest until a clear strategy was implemented to prevent such incidents.

He assured that he would raise his voice for Zainab at every level.

"Smart City has announced 80-square-yard plots for families of traffic accident victims, and implementation is underway," he concluded.



