Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi

The martyr’s mother became tearful while remembering her son

Updated On: Tue, 01 Apr 2025 16:24:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the family of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi, honouring his sacrifice for the nation.

On Eid day, Mohsin Naqvi arrived at the martyr’s residence in Railway Officers Colony, Walton, where he met his mother, wife, young daughter, uncle, and other family members. He paid tribute to Captain Qureshi’s bravery and sacrifice.

The martyr’s mother became tearful while remembering her son. Meanwhile, his young daughter, Ayana, kissed her father’s photograph and wore his medal around her neck.

Mohsin Naqvi comforted the grieving mother and spent time with the family, and acknowledged the Captain’s heroism and offered prayers for his soul.

He noted that Captain Ali was a national hero, and assured that his family would always be taken care of. "He courageously thwarted the nefarious plans of terrorists, and the nation will forever remember his ultimate sacrifice," Naqvi stated.

He further praised the martyr’s unwavering dedication to Pakistan, saying, "Captain Qureshi’s sacrifice is a testament to the unyielding resolve of the Pakistan Army and the nation against terrorism."

It is worth mentioning that Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi embraced martyrdom on August 26, 2024, while bravely fighting terrorists in Balochistan.