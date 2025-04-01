Karachi's Korangi flames draw crowds on Eid day as fire rages for fourth day

People were seen taking selfies near the affected area, defying the warnings

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Several residents of Karachi defied warnings as they reached a Korangi area on first day of Eidul Fitr to witness the fire, which continues to rage for fourth consecutive day.

The massive fire broke out in Korangi Crossing area on late Friday night during water boring operations in a private housing society. The drilling caused leakage of methane gas under high pressure.

Several teams of fire brigade took part in the operation to douse the fire but water and foam remain ineffective.

After the efforts to curtail the fire failed, experts suggested that the firefighting attempts to douse the blaze could trigger it further.

They said the fire could burn itself out in few days, adding that an area of 90 meters should be marked as restricted in order to avoid any mishap.

Police officials are also present on the scene. However, residents of the port city flocked to Korangi on first night of Eid and took selfies there, defying the safety warnings.

It is recalled that the Sui Southern Gas Company has confirmed that its installation are not located near the affected area.

However, the petroleum and other relevant officials are monitoring the situation.