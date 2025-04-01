'Suthra Punjab Programme' key to pollution-free environment: Azma Bokhari

During her visit to Sheikhupura, she inspected the cleanliness arrangements

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has praised the Suthra Punjab program for its significant role in maintaining a pollution-free environment.

During her visit to Sheikhupura, she inspected the cleanliness arrangements and expressed her satisfaction. She remarked that having grown up in Sheikhupura, she had never seen such well-maintained cleanliness during Eid as she witnessed this year.

She acknowledged the efforts of the local administration, which remained active even on Eid to ensure a clean environment for residents.

Azma Bukhari further stated that the Suthra Punjab program was successfully running across the province, crediting the Local Government Minister and his team for their dedication.

She emphasised that the initiative was playing a crucial role in keeping Punjab pollution-free.