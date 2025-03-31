Operations against terrorists will continue until complete elimination: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has said that operations against terrorists will continue until their complete elimination.

In a statement issued on Monday, Rana Sanaullah stated that terrorists have no demands; they want to break Pakistan and make Balochistan independent.

“Actions against terrorists will continue until they are completely eradicated. However, the government is ready to listen to and accept the demands of those who abide by the constitution and the law,” he held.

He urged people not to make demands that could be seen as supporting terrorists. He clarified that they do not label Mahrang Baloch and PTM members as terrorists but urged them to condemn those who hijack trains and martyr innocent people.