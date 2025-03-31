In-focus

Eid is a day of gratitude and blessings: CM Maryam Nawaz

She prayed for everlasting joy and prosperity in Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to the nation, calling Eidul Fitr a day of gratitude and a reward from Allah for all Muslims.

She prayed for everlasting joy and prosperity in Pakistan, emphasising that Eid is about empathy and generosity. She highlighted that caring for orphans and the underprivileged was the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).

CM Maryam urged people to remember the families of martyrs and assist those in need, ensuring no one goes without on this festive day. 

