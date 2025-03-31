Rashid says situation in Balochistan is serious, govt must act now

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the situation in Balochistan is grave and it is responsibility of the government to restore normalcy.

Talking to media after offering Eidul Fitr prayers at the Liaquat Bagh here on Monday, he said called Balochistan goldmine of the country. “It (Balochistan) is gateway to progress; those who close it are enemies of the country.”

The former minister congratulated the entire Muslim world on Eidul Fitr and said he prayed that may “Allah end our problems, worries, internal conflicts and terrorism.”

Sheikh Rashid said that he prayed to Allah to make the country a place where people can live in peace, improve its economy, end hatred among its people and make it prosperous.

He said that no one has contacted him to join the opposition alliance. “There has been no minus in Pakistan. I pray that the current situation in Pakistan improves and this calculation of minus and plus comes to an end.”

Rashid said that he had a chance to meet with PTI founder Imran Khan the day he had to appear in court.

The former minister said that social media is unbridled, it’s not under anyone's control; even it is not in its own control.