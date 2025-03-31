Tessori celebrates Eid with simplicity due to dumper causalities

Pakistan Pakistan Tessori celebrates Eid with simplicity due to dumper causalities

Says over 100 people were killed in dumper accidents

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 12:00:48 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced celebrating the Eidul Fitr with simplicity this year due to several deaths in dumper accidents in Karachi.

While speaking to the media after offering Eid prayers, the governor apologised to the people of Karachi for the accidents.

Tessori stated that he and his family did not buy new clothes for Eid, as he had decided to celebrate Eid with simplicity. "Over 100 people were crushed to deaths in dumper accidents, something that doesn’t happen in any country in the world.”

“I had also written letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and President Asif Ali Zardari regarding the dumper accidents. After Eid, we will devise a plan of action for the future," he said.

He also congratulated the nation on Eid and stated that during Ramazan, he was dedicated to serving the people. He said that arrangements were made for Iftar and dinner for one million people.

The governor said they are working on the promises made by others to public.

“I am not the governor whose prime minister made many promises that he couldn't fulfill. Now, here is a governor nominated by Khalid Maqbool, who is providing IT education to 50,000 students.”

Kamran Tessori further stated that now, people are provided with employment and rations from the Governor House.

During Ramazan, the Governor House was decorated with lights, but no funds from the Sindh government were used for the decoration.

The governor emphasized that he and his team are working to solve the economic issues of the people, and that Allah has given them the opportunity to serve.

He also urged the nation not to forget the Pakistan armed forces during the Eid celebrations, and saluted the personnel who are fighting against the terrorists while staying away from their families. He prayed for the success of Pakistan’s armed forces in their fight against terrorism.

Kamran Tessori also said, “We should also remember those suffering from Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir and the victims of Israeli atrocities in Palestine in our prayers”.