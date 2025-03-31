Citizens visit graveyards to pay respect to departed souls after Eid prayers

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Despite the fast-paced modern life, the tradition of visiting cemeteries to pray for departed loved ones remains strong.

After offering Eid prayers, a large number of citizens visited graveyards to pay respects to their deceased family members. They recited prayers, offered Fatiha, and sought forgiveness for their loved ones.

Many visitors also cleaned the graves and adorned them with fresh flowers as a mark of remembrance.

Speaking to the media, visitors expressed mixed emotions—joy for Eid and sorrow for those who are no longer with them. They emphasised the importance of remembering and praying for their departed loved ones on this special occasion.