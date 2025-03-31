Faithful fill mosques, Eidgahs to offer Eid prayers

Ulema, Khateebs shed light on significance of the auspicious day

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The faithful early morning started converging on mosques and Eidgahs to offer their Eid prayers to express thankfulness to Allah Almighty, who forgave their sins in return of their fasts, alms, charity, and other worships in the holy month of Ramazan.

Ulema and Khateebs shed light on the significance of this auspicious day and urged their listeners not to forget the poor and the needy in their happiness.

They stressed unity in their ranks to foil evil and nefarious designs of enemies of humanity and Pakistan. On completion of their prayers, the devotees exchanged Eid greetings by hugging one another.

Almost in all big mosques and Eidgahs Eid congregations take place. Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamia Naemia, Jinnah Bagh, Minar-e-Pakistan are among the main places where devotees offer their Eid prayers.

FAMILY FUNCTIONS

Normally, people spend their first day at homes. They first meet their elders when they return home after offering their Eid prayers. Children surround their parents and other family members to get Edi.

On first day of Eid, women make sumptuous foods and this activity continues till late night. When evening falls, families prefer going outside and recreational places.

CLEANLINESS ARRANGEMENTS

The Punjab government took exemplary cleanliness arrangements around the Eidgahs and mosques. Sanitary workers cleaned every road and street and their vehicles remain operative 24 hours to ensure cleanliness in the city.

TIGHT SECURITY MEASURES

Punjab police have taken stringent measures to ensure law and order situation in the province. "More than 47,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for over 29,000 Eid gatherings across the province," Punjab Police said on social media platform X.

"Mosques, imambargahs, markets, and important locations will be continuously monitored by CCTV cameras."

In addition, over 21,000 officers, including women, will be stationed at markets and key locations on the eve of Eid.