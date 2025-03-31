Two accidents claim six lives in Thatta, Okara

THATTA (Dunya News) – Two Traffic accidents claimed six lives in Thatta and Okra, Dunya News reported.

In first accident, three persons perished and one sustained injury in an accident, near Sakaro, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

The accident occurred between two motorcycles. Having being informed, police and rescuers rushed to the accident site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger. Police were investigating. The death of three persons sent shock waves through the area.

The deceased were returning home after doing Eid shopping. People are saddened by the sudden death of three people. Reckless driving is stated to be the reason for the accident. Traffic police time and again issue precautions to avoid deadly accidents.

In Okara, a car hit a motorcycle, killing three persons including two women. The accident occurred due to reckless driving. The dead and the injured shifted to hospital. Police were investigating.

