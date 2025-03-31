16 wounded in Karachi moonsighting celebratory firings

Firing incidents created panic

Mon, 31 Mar 2025 02:40:36 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sixteen people were injured when Shawwal moonsighting celebrations erupted with firings in the air in parts of the city, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

According to police, the firing incidents took place in Landhi, Orangi Town, North Nazimabad, Landhi and Lyari. The injured included women and children.

They were rushed to hospitals. On information, police concerned rushed to crime scenes and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of this report.

The jubilant firing created panic in areas, with people urging the Sindh police high-ups to ensure law and order in Karachi and launch a crackdown on those having illegal weapons to stop such incidents.