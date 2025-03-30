President Zardari meets PPP workers in Nawabshah

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari meets PPP workers in Nawabshah

The overall political situation of Sindh was discussed during the meeting

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 19:54:30 PKT

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari held meetings with workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Nawabshah on Sunday.

The overall political situation of Sindh was discussed during the meeting.

PPP’s women wing President Faryal Talpur also attended the meeting. The development projects of Sindh were discussed in the meeting.

President Zardari assured the PPP workers that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari hosted an Iftar dinner for orphaned children, being cared for by the Pakistan Orphan Care Forum, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The President said children are our future and they must focus on their education and work hard to become successful individuals.

Also Read: President Zardari hosts Iftar dinner for orphaned children

During the ceremony, the President also distributed computer tablets among the children, emphasizing their use for educational purposes.

He urged all children to use these tablets, being gifted on First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's suggestion, for learning and personal growth.

Asif Ali Zardari said the children are as dear to him as his own and encouraged them to pursue education with dedication.

He also met with the children individually, expressing affection and reinforcing his commitment to their well-being.