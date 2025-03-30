Punjab bans temporary mechanical swings on Eid

A directive has been sent to all deputy commissioners, enforcing the ban across the province

LAHORE (During News) – The Punjab government has clamped down on temporarily installed mechanical swings during Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure public safety.

With large crowds expected at recreational parks, gaming zones and playgrounds during the festivity seasons, the government aims to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to the notification, permanently installed mechanical swings in amusement parks and play areas will be allowed but must undergo strict safety measures.

Operations are required to obtain fitness certificates, while deputy commissioner must issue verification certificates to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Furthermore, the Punjab Home Department has set up a central control room to keep an eye on safety measures around the clock.

Senior officials will remain on duty throughout the holidays to maintain law and order and ensure smooth implementation of government directives.