Where will Pakistan's top political leaders offer Eid prayers?

President Zardari will offer Eid prayers in Nawabshah, while PM Shehbaz will pray at Model Town, LHR

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 17:07:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Details have emerged on where President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other prominent political figures will offer their Eidul Fitr prayers.

According to sources, President Asif Ali Zardari will offer Eid prayers in Nawabshah, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pray at Model Town, Lahore. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will attend Eid prayers at Jati Umra.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pray in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, while Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani will be in Multan, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore, and Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah in Nawabshah.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz will celebrate Eid at Jati Umra, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in Sehwan, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan, and Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta.

Dunya Media Group and Punjab Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood will offer Eid prayers at Model Town, Lahore.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will offer Eid prayers in Lahore, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Lahore. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will pray in D.I. Khan.

Among opposition leaders, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan will offer Eid prayers in Buner, Opposition Leader in NA Omar Ayub in Haripur, and Pervez Khattak in Nowshera. MQM Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will pray in Karachi, while former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will be in Chagai.

Several governors will also observe Eid in their cities: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider in Gujar Khan, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori in Karachi, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House Peshawar, and Balochistan Governor Jaffar Mandokhail in Quetta.

Former ministers and political figures, including Rana Sanaullah, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Akhtar Mengal, Aslam Raisani, and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, will celebrate Eid in their respective hometowns.