Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Saad bin Zubair

He lauded the family's resilience and paid tribute to Major Saad’s bravery

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the family of martyred Major Saad bin Zubair.

Visiting the martyr’s residence in Bagh, Azad Kashmir, Naqvi met Major Saad’s father Muhammad Zubair Khan, mother, brother, and other family members, offering them comfort in their time of grief.

He lauded the family's resilience and paid tribute to Major Saad’s bravery, offering Fateha and prayers for the bereaved family.

Minister Naqvi stated that Major Saad attained the highest honor of martyrdom, and his sacrifice as a source of national pride. "Brave sons like him are an invaluable asset to our nation," he said.

It is worth mentioning that Major Saad bin Zubair was martyred in an operation in Sambaza, Zhob a few days ago.