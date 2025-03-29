First solar eclipse of 2025 to take place today

It will not be visible in Pakistan

Updated On: Sat, 29 Mar 2025 11:49:55 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A partial solar eclipse will take place today, March 29, while it will not be visible in Pakistan.

It will be visible from Europe, North in Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, North in South America, Atlantic and Arctic, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

It said the partial eclipse will begin at 13:51 PST while it will reach maximum level at 15:47 PST and end at 17:44 PST.

The second solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on September 21 and 22. It will be visible from South in Australia, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctica. It will also not be visible in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the first total lunar eclipse of the year took place and it was visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica.

