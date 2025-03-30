First solar eclipse of 2025 taken place in parts of world

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A partial solar eclipse took place on Saturday in the globe, but not in Pakistan.

It went visible in Europe, North in Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, North in South America, Atlantic and Arctic, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

It said the partial eclipse began at 13:51 PST while reached maximum level at 15:47 PST and ended at 17:44 PST.

The second solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on September 21 and 22. It will be visible from South in Australia, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctica. It will also not be visible in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the first total lunar eclipse of the year took place and it was visible from Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica.

