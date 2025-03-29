Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan's Kachhi, Musakhel due to security concerns

Decision came in response to a series of attacks on public transport

QEUTTA (Dunya News) - In light of security concerns, authorities have imposed a night travel ban on public transport and trucks in Balochistan’s Kachhi and Musakhel districts from 5 PM to 5 AM.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, traffic from Sibi to Quetta was stopped at Kolpur between 5 PM and 5 AM, only resuming in the morning.

Similarly, traffic from Loralai to Dera Ghazi Khan would be stopped at Kangri from 6 PM to 5 AM.

This decision came in response to a series of attacks on public transport, including the recent killing of six passengers in Gwadar after being forcibly removed from a bus.