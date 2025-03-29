Punjab police thwart terrorist attack on checkpost in DG Khan

20 to 25 terrorists launched an attack on Lakhani checkpost using heavy weapons

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 29 Mar 2025 12:46:24 PKT

DG KHAN (Dunya News) – The Punjab Police have successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Lakhani checpost, located near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border in Dera Ghazi Khan

A spokesperson said 20 to 25 terrorists launched an attack on the checkpost from all directions. The attackers used mortars, rocket launchers, sniper rifles, and other heavy weapons.

However, the police, Elite Force, and Special Operation Unit (SOU) displayed great courage and bravery, defending the checkpost and forcing the terrorists to retreat.

During the police's counteraction, one terrorist was killed, and several others were reported injured. The spokesperson stated that all police personnel remained safe during the attack, which is a testament to the force's professional expertise and readiness.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has praised the Dera Ghazi Khan Police for their successful operation against the terrorists and ordered the continuation of such operations in the future.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan, and DPO Syed Ali led the operation.

Security in the border areas has been further tightened, and search operations by police teams are being conducted to prevent any potential threats.

