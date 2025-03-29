Al-Quds Day observed across Pakistan

Rallies were taken out across Pakistan to mark day on last Friday of Ramazan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rallies were held across Pakistan on Friday to mark the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day and express solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle against Israeli occupation.

Apart from the main rallies, conferences and seminars, demonstrations were held in the capital Islamabad, as well as Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, and other districts and towns.

In Karachi, protesters carrying Palestinian flags and banners plastered with images of Al-Aqsa Mosque and leaders of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, marched on the city’s main roads.

Amid slogans of "death to Israel", and "death to America", speakers denounced Washington’s peace plan for the conflict, the so-called "deal of the century", describing it as a move to legitimise the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land, particularly Jerusalem.

In Islamabad, hundreds of protesters, including women and children, waved Palestinian flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans while marching from the city's business district to an area near the Parliament House.

In Lahore, the country’s second largest city, protesters marched on The Mall Road demanding that the international community, mainly the UN, work to stop Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Al-Quds is an annual event observed on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan across the globe to express solidarity with Palestinians.

