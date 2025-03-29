Two siblings die after eating poisonous food in Gujranwala

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hadi and his sister Khizra.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Two children aged between nine and 11 years died after eating poisonous food in Alam Shah Chowk area of Gujranwala on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, father of deceased brought biryani from bazaar and after eating it condition of Abdul Hadi and his sister Khizra deteriorated.

The affected children were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment. On the other hand, police have also launched an investigation.

