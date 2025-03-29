Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:30 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:07 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:33 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:38 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:02 AM
Two siblings die after eating poisonous food in Gujranwala

Pakistan

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hadi and his sister Khizra.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Two children aged between nine and 11 years died after eating poisonous food in Alam Shah Chowk area of Gujranwala on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, father of deceased brought biryani from bazaar and after eating it condition of Abdul Hadi and his sister Khizra deteriorated.

The affected children were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment. On the other hand, police have also launched an investigation.
 

