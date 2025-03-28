Five killed, 30 injured as bus overturns near Chakwal

Rescue sources say the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition

Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 09:09:21 PKT

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and 30 other were wounded when a bus overturned near Chakwal in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M2 in the Salt Range near Chakwal where a bus going to Chishtian from Rawalpindi turned turtle, killing five persons on the spot and injuring 30 other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Trauma Centre Kallar Kahar. According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.

