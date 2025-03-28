Sehar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
04:32 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:08 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:34 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:40 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:03 AM
Five killed, 30 injured as bus overturns near Chakwal

Pakistan

Rescue sources say the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and 30 other were wounded when a bus overturned near Chakwal in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M2 in the Salt Range near Chakwal where a bus going to Chishtian from Rawalpindi turned turtle, killing five persons on the spot and injuring 30 other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Trauma Centre Kallar Kahar. According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.
 

