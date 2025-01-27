ATC rejects Imran Khan's acquittal plea in GHQ attack case

Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 20:17:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday rejected the acquittal plea of PTI founder Imran Khan in the GHQ attack case.

Imran Khan had filed an acquittal petition in the anti-terrorism court for the GHQ attack case, which was heard by Rawalpindi’s ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

In opposition to the petition, the prosecutor argued that the trial of the case was ongoing, with testimonies from 12 witnesses already recorded. He stated that it was not appropriate to hear the acquittal plea at this stage and requested that the prosecution be allowed to present further evidence.

The prosecutor also pointed out that Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal plea had been rejected by the ATC, and the High Court upheld the trial court's decision.

Subsequently, the judge rejected Imran Khan’s acquittal petition.

