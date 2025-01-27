PECA is a draconian law, says Barrister Ali Zafar

PTI wasn't allowed to speak on the bill during the Senate session

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar said that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is a draconian law and they will not accept it.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Senator Ali Zafar said that PTI wasn’t allowed to speak on the bill during the Senate session.

“We staged walkout from the upper house to show solidarity with media,” Ali Zafar said.

He added that new amendment in PECA is against the constitution of Pakistan.

The new definition of fake news will suppress the media freedom in the country, he added.

“We received clear instructions from Imran Khan not to support the controversial PECA,” said Barrister Ali Zafar.

According to Senator Ali Zafar, there will be no democracy in the country without media freedom.

Meanwhile, Senator Hamid Khan said that PTI is standing firmly with the media against the controversial legislation.

Earlier, the Senate standing committee has approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Senator Faisal Saleem chaired the standing committee session, which gave assent to the amended bill.

Journalist organisations objected to some of the provisions of the law. In response, the committee head questioned their failure to highlight objections to the law in writing.

Journalists say they also are victims of fake news but certain clauses in the bill are unacceptable.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of JUI-F also opposed the bill.