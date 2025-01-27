In-focus

Earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Pakistan

Initial reports suggest that there were no casualties as a result of the earthquake.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The provincial capital and other areas of Balochistan were hit by a moderate earthquake on Monday.

The tremor struck Quetta and other areas at around 6:35pm, forcing people to leave their homes and workplaces and rush into the open.

According to the metrological department, the earthquake's magnitude was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 19 kilometers.

