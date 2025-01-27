Barrister Gohar reiterates PTI will not attend Tuesday's meeting with govt team

Says political parties are united to address Kurram issue

Mon, 27 Jan 2025 19:20:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has informed the National Assembly speaker and secretary that he will not attend Tuesday's meeting of the negotiation committee.

Speaking to media in Khyer Pakhtunkhwa alongside Ali Muhammad Khan and Asad Qaiser, Gohar highlighted that political issues should be resolved through dialogue, for which the PTI had set a seven-day deadline.

He criticised the government for passing laws such as PECA in haste, describing it as an attempt to suppress media freedom. Gohar reaffirmed the PTI’s commitment to protecting media rights and pledged to challenge the law in court.

He said 20 or so political parties united to address the Kurram issue, which shows unanimity on the all-important national issue.

The PTI chief said a show-cause notice had been issued to Senator Faisal Saleem for (alleged) violation party discipline.





