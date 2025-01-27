PTI announces protest in Swabi on Feb 8

Pakistan Pakistan PTI announces protest in Swabi on Feb 8

The protests are part of the party’s ongoing efforts to raise its voice against current situation

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 18:19:41 PKT

SWABI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a protest in Swabi on Feb 8, marking it as a ‘Black Day’.

Speaking to a private TV channel, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar has stated that party workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern Punjab would be gathered in Swabi to participate in the demonstration.

Barrister Gohar further added that the leaders and workers would register their protest in Swabi, while similar demonstration would also be held in other cities across the country.

The protests are part of the party’s ongoing efforts to raise its voice against the current political and economic situation in the country.