ATC rejects acquittal pleas of two suspects in GHQ attack case

Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the acquittal pleas filed by Ajmal Sabir and Sohail Irfan Abbasi

Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 17:11:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi rejected the acquittal pleas of two suspects in the May 9 GHQ attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the acquittal pleas filed by Ajmal Sabir and Sohail Irfan Abbasi in the case.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that the prosecution possessed sufficient evidence against the accused, that the charges had already been framed, and that witnesses were recording their testimonies.

Subsequently, the ATC dismissed Ajmal Sabir's and Sohail Irfan Abbasi's acquittal requests under Section 265.

