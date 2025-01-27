Justice Ayesha Malik refuses to hear case related to customs act

Justice Malik remarked that she will give reasons for her recusal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Justice Ayesha A. Malik of Supreme Court recuses herself from the case related to the constitutional status of customs act.

The hearing on the constitutional status of customs act was conducted by the constitutional bench on Monday.

The constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted the hearing.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik remarked that she cannot hear the case and will give reasons for her recusal.

Attorney General requested the court to adjourn the case for a week.

Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed said that there is very much controversy involved in this case.

Later, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan said that the bench can fix the case for hearing tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notices on petitions against the 26th Constitutional Amendment, formation a full court and live broadcast of the court proceedings.

An eight-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and including Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Shahid Bilal is hearing the petitions.

At the outset of proceedings, advocates Hamid Khan and Faisal Siddiqui came to the rostrum and requested to form a full court to hear the case.

Justice Ayesha remarked that there is no restriction on forming a full court.