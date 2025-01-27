Shab-e-Meraj being observed tonight with reverence

Shab-e-Meraj is celebrated on Rajab 27 according to the Islamic calendar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Shab-e-Meraj - the night of reverence - is being observed across the country with religious devotion.

One of the holiest and solemn occasions, it is the night when Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) ascended to the highest levels of heavens as ordained by Allah Almighty.

Mosques are illuminated and special prayers held in the length and breadth of the country.

Muslims across the country, as elsewhere in the Islamic world, offer prayers, organise devotional activities and invoke blessings of the Messenger of Peace (PBUH).

THE JOURNEY

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was taken from Al-Haram mosque Makkah to Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on a heavenly animal named Al-Buraq.

The incident is also narrated in the Holy Quran and it holds great reverence in Islam.

During the journey of Meraj, the command for five daily prayers (Salat) was also given to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) met many other prophets during the sacred journey and also led a prayer at Al Aqsa mosque.

Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Al-Isra Wal-Meraj, portrays one of the most miraculous experiences that Allah had bestowed upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).