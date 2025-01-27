five killed, 25 injured as gas container explodes after catching fire in Multan

Sixteen fire brigade and rescue 1122 vehicles took part in operation to bring the fire under control

Updated On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 07:12:55 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and 25 other were wounded when a gas container exploded after it caught fire in Multan on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a gas container exploded after catching fire in Fahad Town locality near Multan Industrial Area, killing five persons and injuring 25 others.

The fire spread and engulfed nearby godowns very quickly. The explosion was so severe that it also damaged nearby buildings. A heavy contingent of police arrived at the spot and cordoned off the area.

At least 16 fire brigade and rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Nishtar Hospital, Multan. According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.

