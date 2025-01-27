JUI-F leader shot dead in Peshawar

Pakistan Pakistan JUI-F leader shot dead in Peshawar

Maulana Qazi Zahoor was returning home when he was targeted

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 06:42:51 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and eminent scholar Maulana Qazi Zahoor Ahmad was killed in a gun attack, Dunya News reported here on Sunday night.

According to police, Maulana Qazi Zahoor was returning home from a mosque in Budhbeer when unidentified assailants targeted him, with indiscriminate fire and fled.

The JUI-F leader received fatal bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital, police said.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Attaullah. Police started investigation and launched a manhunt for the fleeing assailants.

According to a statement issued by JUI-F, Maulana Qazi Zahoor was an active leader of the party. His services for the party will be remembered, the statement said.

Police recovered two bullets of 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.