Pakistan Pakistan Senate session to be held today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate session will be held today (Monday), after two days break, at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Senate secretariat has issued a 16-point agenda for today’s session.

As per the agenda, the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be introduced during today’s session.

The House may discuss the role of law enforcement agencies under the control of federal government in maintaining law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the security of highways linking the provinces.

Discussion on poor performance of Civil Aviation Authority at airports in the country is also part of agenda of today’s session. The house will also discuss the continuous rise in the prices of essential commodities despite the government’s claims of lowest inflation rate.

Discussion on the newly announced five-year economic plan “Uraan Pakistan” aimed at addressing the economic conditions of the country is also part of the agenda.

