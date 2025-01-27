President, PM condemn firing on motorcade of Speaker AJK assembly

Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 03:26:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have stronlgy condemned the incident of firing on the convoy of Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

In his statement, the President termed the attack on the Speaker as a cowardly and despicable act.

Asif Ali Zardari prayed for the early recovery of people who got injured in the attack.

In his statement, the Prime Minister termed the attack on the Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and his convoy as a cowardly and despicable act.

He also prayed for the early recovery of people, who got injured in the attack.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action and ensure the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

