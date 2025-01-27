Pakistan urges effective UNSC action to end crisis in DR Congo

Munir Akram said that Pakistan supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DR Congo.

UNITED NATIONS (APP) - Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to address the root cause of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — the illegal exploitation of its natural resources — as the 15-member body met in an emergency session triggered by spiraling violence and killings in that region, while underscoring the need for an effective action to end the crisis.

“This requires greater oversight and traceability mechanisms, working in coordination with the DR Congo government and regional and international partners,” Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said.

Since the renewed offensives by Rwadan-backed rebels — M23 — near Goma on Jan, 23, hundreds of thousands of people have once again been forced to flee multiple active conflict zones, with reception and assistance capacities already overstretched.

Speaking in the debate, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, called on the DR Congo and Rwanda to urgently resume their dialogue under the Luanda process mediated by President Lourenco of Angola to resolve the crisis.

Earlier this week, Ambassador Akram discussed the escalating fighting in that region with the foreign ministers of DRC and Rawada.

Pakistan, he said, supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DR Congo in accordance, and deplored any foreign intervention in its internal affairs.

“We call for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the territory of the DR Congo,” the Pakistani envoy said.

In his remarks, the Pakistani envoy condemned the attacks in North and now South Kivu by M23 fighters, noting that they captured Sake and encircled Goma, causing sizeable civilian casualties as well as attacking UN and African peacekeepers, several of whom have been killed or injured.

“These attacks on civilians and UN peacekeepers, deployed under the mandate of the Security Council, constitute war crimes and those responsible for perpetrating, supporting or sponsoring these attacks must be held accountable,” he said.

“We demand that the M23 halt its attacks immediately – including spoofing and jamming, withdraw from the areas it has occupied and observe the ceasefire agreement of 31 July 2024.”

Admiring the courage of Blue Helmets, Ambassador Akram urged MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping force in DR Congo, and the UN to take immediate measures to ensure the safety and security of the civilians and that of the UN and other peacekeeping units in eastern DR Congo.

“We are particularly concerned for the Pakistani Artillery Battery located in Sake and adjacent parts,” he said, pointing out that it is highly exposed without supporting forces to defend itself against the attacking M23 forces.

Ambassador Akram called for quick re-deployed of this unit for the safety of its personnel and its heavy equipment, which must not fall into the hands of the rebel force. Redeployment, he said, will also enable the unit to provide support to the DR Congo forces move effectively.

The Pakistani envoy also underscored the need for effective military strategy to counter the M23 which outnumbers the DR Congo and the peacekeepers and has more advanced capabilities.

Pakistan, he said, feels that the drawdown from South Kivu, which saw the withdrawal of Pakistani peacekeepers from there, was hasty and influenced by political considerations, recalling that they had succeeded in maintaining peace and order in South Kivu.

“We need to strengthen MONUSCO and equip it with the capabilities to respond to the challenges faced in eastern DR Congo,” he added/

Earlier, the humanitarian coordinator in DR Congo, Bruno Lemarquis, expressed his profound concern regarding the intensification of ongoing fighting around the city of Goma and its growing impact on civilians.

Several displacement sites on the outskirts of Goma, hosting more than 300,000 people, have been completely emptied within hours.

Humanitarian actors, including essential personnel who remain operational in Goma, are doing everything possible to address the needs of the most vulnerable civilians despite an alarming deterioration of security in displacement sites and certain neighborhoods of the city.

The proximity of fighting to densely populated areas and the use of heavy artillery impose intolerable risks on civilians. The emergency capacities of Goma’s hospitals are overwhelmed, despite support from humanitarian actors.

“On behalf of the humanitarian community in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, I call on all parties to the conflict to immediately halt the military escalation. This violence exacerbates the suffering of populations in eastern DR Congo and worsens the already precarious conditions of civilians,” he said.

