Govt negotiation committee fails to reduce political tensions: Fawad Chaudhry

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 23:42:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry says the government negotiation committee has failed to reduce political tensions.

Speaking on Dunya News' programme "Tonight with Samar Abbas," Fawad Chaudhry said the government couldn't even arrange a meeting with the PTI founder. He stressed that the government needs to lower the political temperature.

He suggested including Mehmood Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman in negotiations. PTI will return to street power, form a grand alliance, and call for protests, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry mentioned, “Over 1,300 PTI members are currently in custody, and the government committee has failed to ease political tensions. PAC matters have no connection with negotiations”.

In response to a question, he said he doesn't know the new faces in PTI but remains loyal to PTI's founder. This time, PTI will take to the streets with a grand political alliance, leading a nationwide movement with significant impact. PTI, JUI, and lawyers need to unite, as continuous efforts are being made to resolve issues through dialogue, he added.

