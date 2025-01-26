Miftah Ismail calls Imran Khan's statement of 'remittances boycott' as inappropriate

Pakistan Pakistan Miftah Ismail calls Imran Khan's statement of 'remittances boycott' as inappropriate

Miftah Ismail calls Imran Khan's statement of 'remittances boycott' as inappropriate

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 22:19:15 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that it is inappropriate for the PTI founder to appeal not to send capital to Pakistan.

He addressed the press conference with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi where he said the overseas would not stop sending money to their families at the request of the former premier. .

The former finance minister said that “the purchasing power of the people has decreased as every citizen of Pakistan is getting poorer with the passing year with almost 40 percent of Pakistanis are living below the poverty line.”

Ismail said “Indian graduates are the presidents of Google and Microsoft but our graduates are unable to find decent jobs.”

On this occasion, former PM Abbasi said “overseas Pakistanis are the strength of Pakistan and they are maintaining their ties with Pakistan even after taking citizenship with the number of foreign exchange sent to Pakistan is increasing.”