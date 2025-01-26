IHC to hear Khawar Maneka's appeal against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's acquittal in Iddat case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for Monday on Khawar Maneka's appeal against the acquittal of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

The hearing will be conducted by the newly appointed Justice Azam Khan, who will hear the appeal challenging the Additional Sessions Judge's acquittal decision made on July 13, 2024.

In his appeal, Khawar Maneka has requested the court to annul the decision of the Additional Sessions Judge.

It is worth noting that the Additional Sessions Judge had acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case on July 13, 2024, following which Khawar Maneka filed an appeal against the ruling.

